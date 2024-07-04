30 co-op societies to participate in Co-op Market Day 2024

Thirty co-op societies from across the country are expected to participate in this year’s Cooperatives Market Day where they will have the platform to network and showcase their products and services.

This event will be hosted by the Ministry of Labour’s Co-operatives Department on July 6 from 8 am at the ministry’s compound.

Chief Co-operatives Development Officer, Janaknauth Panchu

Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union (GPSCCU), Kuru Kuru, Mar Friends, Yarrowkabra, Three Door, Rosignol, Bath Agri. Development and Hopetown co-operatives societies are among the co-ops that will be attending this year’s market day.

Over the years, the government has provided various avenues to build the capacity of local businesses to flourish.

During an interview on Wednesday, Chief Co-operatives Development Officer, Janaknauth Panchu highlighted that this spectacular event will be extremely beneficial for people to attend since they will be able to capitalise on the products and services that will be available at affordable prices.

Panchu further explained, “It’s a way of showcasing things that are done by the co-op societies across the country. It is a way of supporting co-op societies. Another thing is that you [will] see a diverse [group] of cooperative societies in one place… Yes, you can go to the market to purchase stuff but here you would have co-op societies that you can purchase from…”

Scene from last year’s co-op market day

This event will help the co-op societies to educate the public about their locally manufactured products.

Last year’s co-op market day saw the participation of Yarrowkabra Charcoal Burners’ Association, Bath Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Limited, Leisa’s Hair & Beauty Products, Sustainable Livelihood Marketing and Vegetable Producers co-operative Society Limited, Allison’s Hair & Skin Products, Amazon Authentics, Essence of Herbs, Basdeo’s Dynasty, and others.

This year, International Day of Co-operatives is celebrated under the theme, ‘Cooperatives build a better future for all.’

Scene from last year’s co-op market day Scene from last year’s co-op market day Scene from last year’s co-op market day Scene from last year’s co-op market day

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

