30 houses will be constructed in Matarkai sub-district as part of Hinterland Housing Programme

Some 30 houses will be built in the Matarkai sub-district in Region One under the government’s Hinterland Housing Programme.

Ten houses will be constructed in 14 Mile, Arakaka, and Canal Bank respectively.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the programme

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal made the disclosure during the Gildarie-Freddie Show recently.

“Another 10 houses will be built in Baramita which is geographically located in Mabaruma, but it is more accessible from Matarkai,” Minister Croal highlighted.

With this project, government is fulfilling a commitment to increase the standards of living by offering affordable housing solutions and sustainable development in remote communities.

The programme is being executed by the ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The village councils and residents will choose the recipients, guaranteeing an impartial process.

The project is anticipated to assist about 300 households from hinterland communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

During the programme, Minister Croal also spoke of government’s robust housing programme which caters to all sections of society.

He added that there are close to 17,000 new applicants, since the government took office in 2020.

In three years, some 27,000 house lots have been allocated across the country.

To date, some 750 lots have been allocated in Region Two, close to 5,600 in Region Three, 17,000 in Region Four, over 5,000 in Region Five, about 1,400 in Region Six, 600 in Region Nine and approximately 473 in Region Ten.

Government has committed to allocating 50,000 lots (10,000 annually) by the year 2025.

In the water sector, government has invested in the construction of 13 treatment plants to further improve the level of service and water supply.

Of this amount, works have already commenced on seven of these treatment plants in Regions Two, Three and Four. These include two plants in Region Two, Three in Region Three and two in Region Four.

“These treatment plants all have wells that will be supplying the system,” Minister Croal added.

Currently, about 55 per cent of the Coastland, from Charity to Moleson Creek, receive treated water.

As such, government has implemented a strategic plan for coverage to increase to 90 per cent by 2025.

“That is the level of investment we are making. In total, it will cost us at least US$28 million,” the housing and water minister stated.

Several wells are also being drilled to provide improved access to potable water throughout the country.

Under the 2024 programme, many communities will benefit from the construction of wells.

