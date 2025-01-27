300 acres of land cleared in Dartmouth for crop cultivation

Three hundred acres of dormant farmland have been cleared in Dartmouth, Region Two, with 180 acres dedicated to red bean cultivation and the remainder for additional crops.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the disclosure Monday on his official social media page.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses residents of Dartmouth

The initiative follows the president’s visit to Region Two last month where he promised to open up more lands for agriculture.

While there, the head of state said: “We want to increase productivity, open up and invest in the lands here so you can be productive. Expanded productivity is an important part of what we’re investing in.”

The cultivation of red beans on this land is expected to boost large-scale production to meet local and regional demands.

By the first quarter of 2025, Guyana aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of red beans and black-eyed peas.

Land cleared at Dartmouth for crop cultivation

The country is projected to supply these commodities to CARICOM markets by 2026.

This plan aligns with the government’s broader vision of transforming Guyana into the Caribbean’s food hub.

The government allocated $104.6 billion in the 2025 national budget to expand and develop the food sector.

