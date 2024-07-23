353 exhibitors registered for building expo 2024

As anticipation mounts for the landmark International Building Expo 2024, some 353 exhibitors have already registered.

During a site visit on Tuesday at the National Stadium, Providence, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, provided an update on preparations for the expo, noting that this year is expected to be the best yet.

The event, scheduled from August 8-11, was launched in June under the theme ‘Building on the Foundation of Sustainability and Unity.’

“We have two main auditoriums; those are filled. And this year we added a third auditorium, which is the One Guyana Development Auditorium. This will have some major engineering and construction companies, that are participating in the transformational projects in the country,” Minister Rodrigues said.

She highlighted that this year has seen the highest level of participation of international companies, with 24 already registered, spanning from countries across the Caribbean and the rest of the world.

“Just to give you an idea of where these companies are from, we have companies from Barbados, Trinidad, Brazil, the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic, India, Europe, Indonesia, Italy, Puerto Rico, China, Suriname, [and] Zambia,” she said.

Some 2,000 house lots are also expected to be allocated during the ‘Dream Realised’ exercise. the government is aiming to distribute 1,000 land titles.

The government is looking to unveil its master plan for the revolutionary Silica City project, which was completed through a collaboration with the University of Miami.

“Within Silica City, there will be also the Innovation Village, which will feature the ideas in terms of research and development for new technology, and sustainable designs. We are pushing the envelope in terms of what a smart city should be like,” the minister emphasised.

Offering more insight into what Guyanese can expect at the expo, the minister disclosed that many innovative, sustainable, and energy efficient technology will be on display, which can be incorporated in housing models.

Several housing models such as the core home, prefabricated house and the young professional home, will also be on display.

The International Building Expo is a premier event focused on showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the housing and construction industries. It brings together homeowners, potential homeowners, businesses, and industry professionals to explore various opportunities within the sector.

