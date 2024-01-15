$4.9B budgeted to expand the National School Feeding Programme

The National School Feeding Programme is set to receive an allocation of some $4.9 billion which will see a total of 126,000 students benefitting in 2024.

The proposed sum is a major increase when compared to the $2.6 billion that was expended in 2023 and benefited 85,000 students.

This was disclosed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh on Monday, during the 2024 budget presentation in the National Assembly, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

The breakfast programme ensures nursery-level pupils and those from Grades One, Two, and Six are provided with hot meals, juice, and biscuits daily.

In 2022, some $2 billion was allocated for the initiative which benefited about 12,401 students countrywide, while generating employment for 235 persons.

The initiative continues to provide job opportunities for residents in many communities.

It also aligns with the government’s objective of lessening the financial strain on guardians and parents.

The government continues to move forward with its development plan, guaranteeing that every child has equitable access to high-quality education.

