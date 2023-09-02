40 new wells for hinterland communities in 2024

The government, through the Ministry of Housing and Water, is looking to establish another 40 new wells in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine in 2024, as part of its efforts to boost water coverage in hinterland communities.

This was revealed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference on Wednesday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“Waikabri, Koriabo, Arukamai, Tassawini, Bowaikuru, Smith Creek and Batavia are some of the villages that will be a part of the 2024 work programme…We are going to budget for this,” Minister Croal stated.

At the end of 2022, water coverage in hinterland regions increased from 46 per cent to 75 per cent. However, the water coverage will increase to 85 per cent by year-end and 93 per cent coverage in 2024.

Minister Croal further explained that Oronoque in the Matarkai Sub-District will benefit from the drilling of a new well.

National Toshaos Council Conference

The community of Kurukubaru in Region Eight is also slated to get a new water system, as part of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) initiative.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) team is expected to visit and conduct assessments in another set of communities shortly, including Mashabo, Skyland, Unity Village, St Denny, Chinowieng, and Saxacalli, among others.

“Based on the assessments, we will have to make the management decisions as to what to do next,” the minister stated.

A well established in one of Guyana’s hinterland communities

To date, the government has invested over $2 billion to increase water coverage in Amerindian communities.

Already, over 40 additional wells have been drilled and completed to provide almost 15,000 people access to water.

Two Community Service Officers (CSOs) will be trained and equipped to operate and maintain the water infrastructure in each of the 200-plus Amerindian communities.

The government remains committed to providing 100 per cent access to potable water in the hinterland by the year 2025.

Meanwhile, the Hinterland Housing Programme is expected to provide 300 families from hinterland communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, this year. These homes will cost an estimated $4 million each.

