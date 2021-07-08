$41M Infectious Diseases Unit for New Amsterdam Hospital

The New Amsterdam Hospital will soon be retrofitted with a $41 million Infectious Diseases Unit to facilitate COVID-19 patients.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall on Wednesday witnessed the signing of the contract between the hospital and contractor Navin Deokissoon of Navin and Sons Construction Company.

“This unit is basically going to consolidate all the infectious diseases, into one area rather than it being spreading, management and the clinical services being offered in different departments.

So, this is part of the enhanced services that we’re providing in Region Six as well,” Minister Dharamlall said.

He said there will be more investments in the Region.

The commencement date and duration of the contract is yet to be finalised.

The unit will complement the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, which houses COVID-19 patients.

Even as the Government continues to put the necessary infrastructure in place, it is encouraging the adult population to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Government continues to purchase COVID-19 vaccines to ensure every adult in Guyana has access to them. Last Saturday, the final batch of 12,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Guyana. This is part of the 100,000 doses the Government purchased from the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

To date, 236, 409 persons have taken the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing 48.6 per cent of the adult population.

Some 115,652 received both doses of the vaccine, reflecting 23.8 per cent of adults in the country. Government’s aim is to vaccinate approximately 500,000 persons, for Guyana to reach herd immunity, which will decrease the spread of the deadly disease.