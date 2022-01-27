$47.9 billion to bolster security sector

-$400M to rebuild Brickdam Station

An investment of $47.9 billion is being budgeted to ensure the safety and security of all Guyanese in Budget 2022. This will see a more robust police force through training, more assets and the use of technology to ensure the rule of law is upheld.

The reconstruction of the Brickdam Police Station is high on the agenda. This and more for the Guyana Police Force were announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance Dr. Ashni Singh on Wednesday.

“In 2022, $4.9 billion has been allocated to strengthen the assets of the force. In this regard, works will commence on a multi-storey building to consolidate the operations of the Brickdam Police Station which was gutted by fire in October 2021 and for which over $400 million is allocated,” Dr. Singh said.

The use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the country’s security and crime fighting capabilities cannot be overemphasised, Minister Singh said. The sum of $2.5 billion has been budgeted to expand the Safe City Programme beyond the boundaries of Georgetown.

“This investment will see the entire country being connected to CCTV cameras monitored centrally as well as at Regional Command Centres to be established across the country. Moreover, satellite phones and body cameras will be acquired to boost operational efficiency across all regional divisions.”

Continuous training remains a key part of the force’s strategic plan. A total of $120 million has been budgeted for training of ranks at both local and international institutions.

Added to that, $99 million is being proposed to support Community Policing Groups. Minister Singh said the aim is to add another 175 groups to the already 176 groups that have proven to be effective across rural and hinterland communities.

The Guyana Fire Service and Guyana Prison Service both received billions to provide better services to the public.