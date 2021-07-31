47 African cultural organisations get cash for Emancipation Day celebrations

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has handed donated a sum of money to 47 African cultural organisations to assist with costs for their various Emancipation Day celebrations.

From L-R Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy MP; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond MP; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, and Mr. Iam Roberts at the ACCC.

Minister Charles Ramson Jr., MP, made the presentations at a simple ceremony held on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy MP and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond MP also attended the ceremony.

The recipients all thanked the Government for the donation, noting that it would help to preserve their celebrations.

Ms. Lelia Sinclair of the Macedonia-Jappa Group

Ms. Lelia Sinclair of the Macedonia-Jappa Group, who received $200,000 said the money would be put to good use.

“I feel so great about it, really great and so thankful for it because the time, the corona time. People really…you know, they looking out for something so we have to do something to get them together again.”

Ms. Berget McGregor from the Number 53-Union Cultural Group

Ms. Berget McGregor from the Number 53-Union Cultural Group, who also received $200,000 said the donations was timely.

“I would like to thank the Government of Guyana for the continuous help in Emancipation time. We would like to say thank you and we will continue to do the normal Emancipation traditional thing in the village. In this pandemic we’re going to be very cautious; we’re going try to be as safe as possible to continue to do the work of our ancestors.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Iam Roberts of the Mahaica Dynamic Youth Organisation said their celebration will be different this year and the money from the Government will help in the educational aspect of their celebration.

“I plan to do something different this year. We are collaborating with the Women’s group and we will at least try to get more stuff than last year, like get more sanitiser, sharing away books to the youths, sports gears, bags, school supplies and so on. The money is very important to us because we used up most of our money on food, clothing and drummers and so on.”

Minister Ramson said the Government will be supporting regional celebrations of Emancipation Day, especially in areas that host traditional activities.

He also called on the public to take the COVID-19 vaccines, which he said would allow for the return of the normal Emancipation Day observances at the National Park.

“I want to also encourage you to take the leadership of taking the vaccine because being vaccinated, it is going to help us to get back to that environment, so that we can celebrate this more elaborately.”

Emancipation Day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 1.