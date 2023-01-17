$488.5M to train almost 8,000 persons through BIT

Government, through the Labour Ministry, continues to create avenues for upskilling and employment countrywide, equipping thousands of Guyanese with new skills and strengthening the country’s workforce.

The ministry, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), will continue to roll out its technical and vocational training courses, to ensure every citizen has equal access to opportunities across the country.

As such, some $488.5 million has been allocated in 2023 for BIT to expand its training programmes, to benefit 7,890 persons.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, disclosed during his 2023 budget presentation in the National Assembly.

In 2022, some $448.5 million was allocated, which benefitted 4,000 persons.

In 2020, 2,000 citizens were trained and certified through BIT, while in 2021, 3,086 persons were trained.

The BIT programmes include motor vehicle repairs, garment construction, electrical installation, joinery, auto electrics and electronics, welding and fabrication, cosmetology, catering, air conditioning and refrigeration repairs, heavy-duty equipment operation and food preparation.

These programmes are free of cost, no prior certificate or qualifications are required and all materials necessary for the successful completion of the courses are supplied by government. The courses are not gender-specific and therefore, women are encouraged to register for more hard-skill courses.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

