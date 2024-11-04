50 houses for construction in Region Eight

Kaibarupai, Tusseneng, Karisparu, and Muruwa are among the communities in Region Eight that will benefit from the construction of new houses under the government’s Hinterland Housing Programme.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal made the disclosure during a recent outreach in the Potaro-Siparuni region.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, speaking at a recent housing outreach in Region Eight

The initiative will enhance the quality of life for many vulnerable families in these remote communities.

Minister Croal disclosed that about 50 houses will be constructed in the region.

A contract will be signed with Muruwa’s Village Council by the end of this week to begin the home construction there.

These elevated timber units will include three bedrooms, a wash facility, and a trestle and tank for water storage.

The Hinterland Housing Programme aims to provide homes for vulnerable families across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

One of the elevated timber houses

To ensure transparency, Village Councils and residents are tasked with identifying those most in need of a new home. The programme also supports local economies, as villages supply materials such as timber and clay bricks.

Moreover, employment opportunities are created through this initiative.

Meanwhile, the new homes add to the ongoing investments in the region, which include upgrades in road infrastructure, education, and health.

In November 2023, the first batch of houses under the Hinterland Housing Programme was handed over to 10 flood-affected families from Kokerite Hill in Region One.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

