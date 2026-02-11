 $500M to commence new Amerindian Hostel construction

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has identified at least three possible locations for the new Amerindian Hostel, with $500 million approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Tuesday evening to commence its construction.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek defended the allocations during the consideration of estimates for the 2026 fiscal year in the Parliamentary Committee.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, during the consideration of estimates for 2026 in the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Tuesday evening

She informed the House that the ministry will announce the location of the new hostel to the public.

Minister Browne-Shadeek said the new Hostel will be built to accommodate up to 350 Amerindian residents.

“We already have a preliminary design. What we have to do [now] is to go to public tendering, whereby a consultant will have to be identified through the public tendering process to do the detailed drawings,” she explained.

She added, “When we get that… at least we will have money for the mobilisation to begin the construction,” in response to queries by Opposition Members of Parliament.

The Opposition also questioned the specifications of the new building. In response, the minister revealed that it will be a two-storied building.

Meanwhile, approximately $31 million was approved for the maintenance of the existing Amerindian Hostel located on Princess Street, Georgetown.

These sums are included in the $7.5 billion approved for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to drive sustainable development projects in over 200 Amerindian communities nationwide.