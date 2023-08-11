51 students complete Pan Minors Music Literacy Programme

Fifty-one students of the West Demerara Secondary School in Region Three and the National School of Music in Region Four have learnt and improved their skills in the steel pan art form, after completing a three-week Pan Minors Music Literacy Programme.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and Republic Bank, which aims to help youths instill a love for distinctive art and create a platform for the next generation of steelpan players.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

In total, 164 youths from music camps in Regions Two, Three, Four, Six and 10 have completed the programme. Award ceremonies were hosted on Friday including at the Umana Yana for Region Three and Four participants.

Attending the ceremony at Umana Yana was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr who expressed that initiatives like this will help mould the younger generation into better persons.

“The growth really has to happen on the personal side and personal growth happens at a very early stage, it is very uplifting and empowering, it creates that perspective of being able to conquer anything as you proceed,” the minister stated.

Region Three participants showcasing their skills learnt during the pan camp

According to the minister, this is the first time camps were rolled out in six regions, and in the future, the initiative will be rolled out in all ten administrative regions.

He added, “Moving forward, this initiative is going to be a firm feature programme on our ministry’s calendar every year and it’s going to be expanded … by next year it’s going to be in all ten regions.”

Additionally, steelpan music, Minister Ramson stated, is expected to play a much larger role in Guyana’s development trajectory in the entertainment sector that can showcase Guyana’s unique culture.

“Pan has a very important future for the country … because the country itself is opening itself to the world so much, we’re becoming this place of an entertainment destination and when you have this entertainment destination, people come from different parts of the world, they are looking for authentic entertainment,” Minister Ramson Jr asserted.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Republic Bank, Stephen Grell said that the financial institution takes pride in enabling opportunities that positively impact the lives of youths.

Managing Director of Republic Bank, Stephen Grell

“Republic Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that positively impact and shape the minds of our youth. The resurgence and growth of steel pan across Guyana continues to be very heartening especially since the Bank has had the humble privilege of being integrally involved in this wave of renewed interest,” Strell expressed.

He also urged participants to continue to develop their skill sets and applauded parents for ensuring their children’s attendance and participation.

