56 Region Three families receive land titles

Fifty Six families in Region Three have received their Certificates of Title, affording them legal ownership of their lands.

This significant milestone resulted from a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an outreach in the region a few weeks ago.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks during the handing over ceremony on Sunday

The beneficiaries are from the communities of Barnwell, Good Hope, Philadelphia, and De Williem.

During the handover ceremony Sunday morning, President Ali highlighted the importance and opportunities that come with legal land possession.

“You have that opportunity to hold your title and say to your children that you now have all the paperwork and legal possession of your land. You will now also be able to use this very important asset to get loans to improve your homes, expand your business, and build prosperity for your family,” The president emphasised.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares a light moment with on the beneficiaries on Sunday President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali handing over Certificate of Land Title to Barnwell residents

President Ali reaffirmed the PPP/C Government’s commitment to delivering on its promises to the people of Region Three, as it has for all Guyanese.

He also noted that the government is currently examining Greenwich Park North, Anna Catherina Sea Wall, and Acme Housing Scheme to conduct a similar exercise.

“We are going to work with those persons to have them repositioned so that they too can own their own homes and have the ability to make a prosperous and resilient life for themselves and their families,” he emphasised.

The president stressed that providing land to citizens is about ensuring proper infrastructure, drainage, access to electricity, and water to lead a more prosperous and enhanced life.

“Today is a day that you will never forget, and I want you to enjoy this moment knowing that you have a government that will fully back you every day, every year, every hour, every minute, every second,” he declared.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI),Kumari Latchman lauded the government for its intervention, noting she had been waiting 32 years for her title.

Another beneficiary, Ninwattie Ally, expressed great joy in receiving her title.



“I am so happy because I have waited very long for this title. Thank you to the minister and the president,” she expressed.

Roopnarine Singh shared similar sentiments, highlighting that it had been a long time coming.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said “You are securing the future of your children by ensuring you have ownership of this space that you are occupying.”

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, also delivered remarks.

