$650M pump station to be built at Canal No.1 Polder

Government has inked a $650 million contract with Well Built Construction Service to establish a pump station at the Canal Number One sluice, West Bank Demerara.

The multi-million-dollar investment is expected to benefit approximately 3, 000 acres of residential and farmlands for cash and permanent crops in the West Demerara community.

The contract was among a host of agreements signed through the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), in the ministry’s boardroom last Tuesday.

Another $46.4 million contract was awarded to BDE Recycling for the rehabilitation of drainage culverts in Bartica, Region Seven. The restoration of the culverts will benefit the entire township, with approximately 250 acres of farmlands and about 17,000 residents.

Similarly, BDE Recycling will also be conducting drainage and irrigation works at Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, at the cost of some $34.2 million.

Avinash Constructing and Scrap Metal Inc. also received a $34.4 million to repair the steel sheet pile revetment at the Hubu sluice, on the East Bank of Essequibo.

At Mahaica Region Five, several concrete bridges will be constructed to the tune of $81.6 million. The projects will be completed by N&S General Engineering and Contracting and I&R Construction.

“I want to urge contractors that we will not extend the time. Last year we would have had some problems with contracts, let us hope that we correct those problems and get these works finished on time,” Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, emphasised during the signing ceremony.

The minister iterated that the agriculture sector is critical, and as such, the government is making budgetary allocations available to ensure the country is food secure.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

