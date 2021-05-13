$70M in investments for Kumaka hospital

─ maternity waiting home, infectious diseases unit among projects

Some $70 million will be invested in the Kumaka District hospital in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini), with the construction of a $40 million maternity waiting home and an infectious diseases unit valued at $30 million.

Regional Vice- Chairperson Ms. Annansha Peters told DPI that this development will reduce the high maternal death rate in the Region, as well as the number of referrals from the hospital. This is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to improve the delivery of healthcare services nationwide.

“Once we have these services right at our hospital, then we would not have cases being sent out to Suddie hospital, we would be able to do that right here…We are also going to construct a theatre at the hospital to achieve this,” she said.

Ms. Peters said the hospital will also receive a $6 million oxygen supply system, which will boost the Region’s capacity to fight COVID-19.

“We have visited several communities where we have urged residents to get vaccinated for their good, and while this process has been difficult in terms of getting residents to see the benefits of the vaccine, we have to try.

“I took my vaccine and yes I did experience some side effects like fever but after two days it was gone and I am okay and I know a lot of persons who took the vaccine and nothing happened to them,” Ms. Peters added.

She said the Regional Administration will continue its call for residents to get inoculated, so that they can protect themselves and others from the serious form of the disease.

The district hospital currently houses a paediatric ward; female and male wards, an observation ward, a maternity ward, delivery room and a Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) screening room.

It also offers Voluntary Counselling and Testing (VCT) for HIV, Direct Observation Treatment (DOTs) for Tuberculosis (TB) and rehab–screening for ear diseases in the audiology department.

Meanwhile, the Region will also be constructing a Maternal and Child Health department at the One Mile Health Centre valued at $15 million to boost the Region’s health sector.

Ms. Peters said this will also help to reduce the number of maternal deaths.

“What we find is that the mothers from Moruca are reluctant to go to Suddie due to the different environment there, and it is not conducive especially at the Amerindian hostel where they are normally housed. So, once we have this MCH setup, then we will be able to care more for our mothers.”

She said the Region will continue to implement various initiatives that will improve the services offered at the hospital and other health facilities, in the efforts to achieve universal healthcare.