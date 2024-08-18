$70M Seed Processing Facility commissioned at Lesbeholden, Region Six

Rice farmers will now have an adequate supply of high-quality seed paddy to boost rice production following Saturday’s commissioning of a Seed Processing Facility at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder in Region Six.

The facility outfitted with the necessary amenities was refurbished at $70 million.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

During remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha highlighted that although the seed facility was partially commissioned in 2014 it later experienced some technical problems which were never resolved.

“This project started in 2014 and it was partially commissioned in 2014. But it developed some technical problems and before we could have fixed those problems, we had the elections…From 2015 to 2020, this project was left at a standstill,” he explained.

Strategic policies were put in place when the PPP/C government took office in August 2020, to transform the rice industry from one that produced rice for subsistence to one that is now earning billions of dollars.

With this facility, farmers from Black Bush Polder no longer have to travel long distances for quality seed paddy.

“This facility will provide seeds for the entire Black Bush Polder [area]. We will now also contract growers to grow quality seed paddy so that we could take it here…A set of seed growers will have an automatic market for their paddy at a good cost,” Minister Mustapha highlighted.

Minister Mustapha and technical officers filling a bag with rice paddy

He further disclosed that the government is working to establish one seed processing facility in every major rice-producing area.

The seed edifices Anna Regina and Leguan will undergo rehabilitation work.

Farmers have benefitted from almost 9 high-yielding rice varieties for commercial production, which have also furthered rice productivity and sustainability.

In 2023, the rice sector recorded an increase of 7 per cent with a production of 653,706 metric tonnes (MT) which signifies an increase in the production of 43,111 MT in 2023 as compared to 610,595 in 2022.

With over 360,000 metric tonnes of rice produced in the first half of 2024, Guyana has exceeded its target for rice output.

By the end of 2024, Guyana’s rice cultivation is expected to exceed 710,000 tonnes and 750,000 tonnes by 2025.

Seed paddy from the facility

“Rice has been making a valuable contribution in this country. The government has been making a lot of investments. GRDB has invested $1.3 billion in the rice industry,’ the agriculture minister stated.

Over the last two years, farmers have also benefited from the distribution of fertilisers to enhance crop yield and combat paddy bugs.

The National Assembly recently approved $859 million more to GRDB to increase rice production.

Meanwhile, Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain pointed out that the facility will further increase the farmers’ production and revenue in the region.

“In Region Six, farmers plant close to 65,000 to 70,000 acres of land. It is important that farmers have proper seed to do the sowing. As long as we have proper seed paddy, our production will eventually increase which will also increase our income in the fields when we do our harvesting,” he added.

General Manager of GRDB, Badrie Persaud, President of Guyana’s Rice Producers Association, Leakha Rambrich, and other technical officers of the ministry were present at the event.

Commissioning of the seed processing facility at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder Commissioning of the seed processing facility at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder Commissioning of the seed processing facility at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder Commissioning of the seed processing facility at Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

