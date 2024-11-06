$75.2M expended on road upgrades in North East La Penitence

A total of $75.2 million has been expended to upgrade roads in North East La Penitence, Georgetown, to improve accessibility for residents and commuters.

This initiative follows concerns from residents regarding the deteriorated condition of local roads.

The Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU) executed the infrastructural improvements spanning some 3,825 meters. The scope of works included light scarification, laying and compacting of crushed aggregates where necessary, and applying asphalt.

Toucan Street saw the most extensive upgrade with 1,140 meters of roads upgraded measuring 4.7 meters in width.

Other road upgrades include the rehabilitation of Lord Street, which spans 137 meters in length and 4.0 meters in width, while Savage Street, measures 236 meters in length and 4.6 meters in width.

Additional, upgrades were executed in Ackee Tree Street, measuring 110 meters in length and 4.1 meters in width.

Similar works were executed on Papaya Tree Street spanning 107 meters and 4.6 meters in width, as well as Palm Tree Street at 109 meters in length, and 4.2 meters in width.

Further, Harpy Drive underwent significant upgrades, with its semi-circle section measuring 799 meters in length and 4.5 meters in width.

Green House Street saw upgrades measuring 94 meters in length and 4.3 meters in width while Powis Street also saw upgrades measuring 237 meters in length and 4.2 meters in width.

Kiskadee Drive spanning 380 meters in length and 4.3 meters in width saw significant upgrades, while 71 meters of road in length and 4.0 meters in width were upgraded on Freeman Street.

Meanwhile, Walkers Terrace measuring 214 meters in length and 4.1 meters in width was upgraded to serve as a key access route.

The road works commenced on October 1 and was concluded on October 14, 2024.

The swift execution of these roads underscores the government’s commitment to addressing infrastructural needs in communities as part of its ongoing community development efforts.

