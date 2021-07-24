80 jobs for Region 10 in the new week

By next weekend, 80 individuals in Region Ten will be employed by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

This announcement was made by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP when he visited the region to lead the distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ and School Uniform and Supplies cash grants.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP

“We are going to be employing an additional, through our ministry, 80 persons in the town in the next few days going towards the end of the month. That again an additional 80 persons will get jobs in Region 10.”

This is in addition to the 400 persons that were employed by the Regional Democratic Council of Region 10, over the past four months.

Minister Dharamlall said the employment process is non-discriminatory and the Government will continue giving individuals a fair chance.

“The Government’s position is, the more people get employed, then they get to take care of their families, wealth gets created and so the livelihood, the opportunities of people get taken into account. And it’s that philosophy we are using across every single village in our country.”

You can be assured that no one will be discriminated against, no one will be victimised, the only thing that we want is your hard work, your full support and the Government is going to work with every single one in every single community to create and provide further development.”

This is part of the Government’s drive to rebuild the economy that slowed due to the Covid pandemic. It is also in keeping with the PPP/C’s manifesto promise of providing 50,000 jobs in five years.

This promise is becoming a reality as the confidence that was restored in the economy following August 2, 2020, has brought many investors to Guyana, especially in the hotel industry.

Many persons are being employed in the construction sector.

Numerous contracts have been awarded for the rehabilitation of urban and rural roads, providing more jobs.

Additionally, with the reopening of the sugar industry, jobs will be returned to estate workers; jobs that were terminated when the sugar factories and estates were closed by the previous APNU/AFC administration. Already more than a thousand persons have been reemployed at the estates.

The Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government has also employed close to 30,000 Community Support Officers (CSOs) in the 220 Amerindian villages across the country; jobs that were stripped by the former government.

The Government also removed Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, water, education materials and basic food items.

The water and electricity subsidy was returned to pensioners, while old-age pension was increased as promised.

True to its words, the Government also returned the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and increased it from $10,000 to $15,000. The School Uniform and other Supplies grant has been doubled to $4,000.