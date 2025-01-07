800 lots to undergo regularisation in Region Ten by first half of 2025

At least eleven squatting areas in Region Ten have been identified for regularisation in 2025.

The areas include Siberian, Silver Hill, Coomacka, New Harden, West Watooka, Plantation Wismar, Blocks ‘E’ and ‘F’ of Canva City, Green Valley Block ‘F’, Amelia’s Ward Block 43, and Ituni.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, announced the plans during an outreach in Victory Valley, Linden on Sunday. The engagement was led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addresses residents at a meeting at Victory Valley, Linden

According to the housing and water minister, this extensive project aims to provide residents with land ownership while enhancing access to essential amenities.

“A minimum of 800 lots have been identified as priority to be regularised before the first half of this year. And we will not stop there, we want everyone to have a comfortable life,” Minister Croal stated.

He reminded the residents that no areas in Region Ten were regularised between 2015 and 2020 under the APNU+AFC.

However, the government has since distributed certificates of title to over 750 residents in several areas that underwent a process of regularisation last year. These areas include Block 42, Blueberry Hill, Canva City, Ituni, and Amelia’s Ward.

In addition to providing house lots, over 442 lots in Fitz Hope have been regularised, enabling residents to obtain their ownership documents.

Additionally, more than 300 lots were regularised in Blueberry Hill, providing legal land ownership to those residents.

Minister Croal emphasised that the government is working aggressively to address the region’s housing needs.

In November 2024, the ministry allocated 600 house lots at the new housing development at Wismar, fulfilling the dreams of families to become homeowners.

Four hundred more families received their lots at the Amelia’s Ward Phase Four/Conception Fitz Hope Housing Development.

In four years, the PPP/C Government has allocated over 1,600 residential house lots in Region Ten.

