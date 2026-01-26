8,000 auto control speed regulators to be installed on trucks

-to limit speed, to improve safety on roadways

The government will install 8,000 speed limiters on trucks to improve safety on the country’s roads, according to Senior Minister Dr Ashni Singh.

In his presentation of Budget 2026, Dr Singh further said that to address the long-standing issue of parking for heavy-duty trucks, new dedicated parking zones will be created, starting with a facility at Grove that can accommodate 390 trucks.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Further, to maintain road quality, the enforcement of vehicle weight limits is being strengthened.

Last year, 20 weigh-in-motion scales and 400 vehicle clamps were bought and distributed along major routes, including Buzz Bee Dam to Diamond, Linden to Mabura, and near the BJDRB.

This year, the government will set up more testing sites and revise regulations to ensure strict adherence to maximum weight limits.

The government will launch an automated speed ticketing system as part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS), which uses advanced cameras and radar signs for real-time detection of traffic violations and automatic penalties, ensuring fair and prompt enforcement of traffic laws. $382.9 million has been set aside for this project.

Dr Singh stressed that the 2026 transport programme is more than just an infrastructure expansion. It represents a commitment to transforming the nation.