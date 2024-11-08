90 Trained in Garment Construction, Care for the Elderly and Entrepreneurship, Region #2

Approximately 90 persons are now certified in the disciplines of Garment Construction, and Care for the Elderly through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), Region #2.

25 women trained in Garment Construction (Levels 2, 3 and 4) and Business Training at Pomona.

21 women trained in Care for the Elderly (Levels 2, 3 and 4) wit ABMA accreditation at Affiance.

18 women training in the discipline in Garment Construction (Levels 2, 3, and 4) at Charity.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security through WIIN has expended over 4Million dollars in training for Region #2 in this cohort.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues to provide free training in various life skills to further enhance and develop the country’s human resources in all regions.

The particpants expressed their gratitude with many pledging to start their business. They are optimistic that their business plan will be approved based on the training they received from the WIIN Business Clinic, which has changed their lives in a positive way.

The pogrammes offered by the MHSSS are free and caters to anyone who has a passion, desire and comittment to learn, initiative, innovate, create and provide for their family.

