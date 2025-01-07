912 households connected to the national grid for the first time in 2024

A total of 912 households gained access to electricity for the first time in 2024 after being connected to the national grid through the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL).

This development significantly improved the quality of life for residents, particularly in Regions Four and Six.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips gives an update on the sum spent on GPL in 2024

In Region Four, 500 households from Samville along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway benefitted from the initiative.

Meanwhile, 153 residents in Crabwood Creek, Region Six, were also connected to the grid.

Additionally, 259 households in other areas served by the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) were included in this transformation.

These achievements were disclosed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during his 2024-year-end press conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal on Monday.

The improved accessibility of electricity in these areas has substantially advanced the country’s developmental trajectory, enabling residents to seize more opportunities now available to them.

To accommodate the addition of new households to the national grid, the government increased total electrical generation from 207 megawatts to 267 megawatts in recent years.

A family of Crabwood Creek receives electricity in 2024 for the first time

This expansion was made possible through the establishment of new solar farms and mini-grids in various regions, effectively meeting the growing electricity demand.

“At Columbia Station, we had 24 megawatts which came on stream in 2024, then we had the first power ship at the Berbice River with 36 megawatts and the second power ship came just before Christmas with 60 megawatts,” the prime minister told the media.

He added that there are now an additional 1.2 megawatts of electricity being generated at Anna Regina in Region Two. Meanwhile, at Wakenaam in Region Three, there is a generation of 450 kilowatts.

In the year 2024 alone, there was an increase in electrical capacity of 124 megawatts.

According to the prime minister, the current peak demand in the country now stands at 205 megawatts. This is a result of the housing and construction boom and commercial developments.

Despite these advancements, the government has maintained its ability to secure sufficient energy for electricity generation, ensuring the growing demand is met without disruption.

“Although the current peak demand is 205 megawatts, we have an excess than what is required. We do not have only what is needed to be supplied, but we also have reserved,” Prime Minister Phillips asserted.

Since returning to office in 2020, the PPP/C government has invested billions into the energy sector to ensure a reliable and efficient power supply.

The completion of the Amelia Falls Hydropower Project and the gas-to-energy initiative means that Guyana is projected to generate power that will exceed its domestic demands.

This surplus will not only enhance the country’s operational capabilities, but also provide significant financial relief to Guyanese households.

