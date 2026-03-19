94 schools now offering CVQ programmes

-as Guyana records historic certification growth

A total of 94 secondary schools across Guyana are now offering Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programmes, demonstrating a major expansion in access to technical education and skills training nationwide.

The widespread rollout has already begun to yield results, with a record 800 CVQ certifications awarded at the secondary level in 2025, the highest in the country’s history.

The milestone was highlighted during the 60th anniversary launch of the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC), where Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical), Dr Ritesh Tularam, outlined the government’s strategic push to modernise and expand technical and vocational education.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical) Dr Ritesh Tularam hands over a trophy to a student

The expansion reflects a shift toward universal access to technical training, with programmes now available in every region.

Students are no longer limited to traditional academic pathways, as the education system now ensures learners graduate with dual certification: academic qualifications through the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and practical skills through CVQ.

Dr Tularam noted that technical education is no longer optional but a central pillar of the country’s development strategy, amid rapid economic expansion and technological change.

He pointed to a $3 billion investment in the 2026 national budget aimed at transforming technical education, strengthening infrastructure, expanding access and aligning training with industry demands.

A section of the audience

As he underscored the importance of skills training in a rapidly evolving economy, the education officer told the children that they”represent today and tomorrow’s workforce…Today and tomorrow’s innovators.”

With technical training now being integrated across regions and institutions, Guyana is positioning its workforce to meet growing demands in key sectors, while empowering young people with the tools for employment, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning.