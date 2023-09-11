$95.4M Mrs Maureen Massiah Wing commissioned at Bishops’ High

With the rapid infrastructure of educational facilities to comfortably accommodate students to receive the highest quality of education, the $95.4 million Mrs Maureen Massiah Wing was commissioned at Bishops’ High School, Carmichael Street Georgetown, on Monday.

Built by Mohabir Construction, the new block features eight additional classrooms, one laboratory, a cafeteria area, an upgraded canteen, and washroom facilities.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The building is named after one of the most influential and longest-serving school principals who worked in the capacity from 1987 to 2002.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand underscored that these investments in the sector illustrate the government’s dedication to supplying the essential resources for nurturing Guyana’s human potential and fostering global competitiveness.

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon

“It is a new building that we hope will produce children who will turn into adults that are able to take this country forward…lead in whatever sphere they choose…to bring about and develop the new Guyana that we have been speaking of,” Minister Manickchand underlined.

The education minister added that the cafeteria area will also help to augment long-lasting relations among the students, as the area can be used to eat, and study, among other things.

The newly commissioned $95.4 million Mrs Maureen Massiah Wing at The Bishops’ High School

Over the years, the government has invested heavily in the sector to rehabilitate, expand, and construct educational facilities countrywide, to increase access to education at all levels.

Meanwhile, honouree, Maureen Massiah said it is a distinct honour and privilege to be recognised for her service at the illustrious learning facility.

Unveiling of the plaque at the Mrs Maureen Massiah Wing at The Bishops’ High School

Massiah expressed, “I just want to say thank you to the board members of The Bishops’ High School and also to officials of the Ministry of Education for the recognition of my service. This is totally unexpected and well appreciated. I thank you very much for that.”

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

