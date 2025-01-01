98.3 per cent of Guyana’s population now accessing potable water

A total of 98.3 per cent of Guyana’s population is now able to access potable water, marking a successful year for the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

During his year-end press conference at State House on Tuesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said this achievement is the direct result of significant investments in the water sector, including the construction of water wells and treatment plants over the past year.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“The hinterland and riverain communities have seen an increase in access to water from 46 per cent in 2020 to 91 per cent by the end of 2024. During the year we also saw the construction of seven large water treatment plants,” the president said.

According to the head of state, six out of the seven water treatment plants are being tested and will be fully operational by the end of January 2025. These plants will provide over 134,000 residents with access to treated water.

During the year 2024, 12 other water treatment plants were slated to be upgraded and expanded.

Four of them have already been completed, while the others will be finished by mid-February 2025.

These upgrades will provide more than 34,000 residents with improved quality of water.

The president further disclosed that the construction of 15 small inline treatment plants is ongoing and said that these will serve over 70,000 residents in small communities across the coastland.

One of the many water wells that were drilled in the country

Two of the 15 plants are already being installed and are expected to be completed before the first half of 2025.

Overall, these treatment plants will directly benefit over 250,000 residents with treated water.

“More than 126 new wells were drilled. Seventy new wells are projected to be completed in the first half of 2025,” the president added.

The significant investment in the water sector is aimed at fulfilling the government’s pledge to supply treated water to 100 per cent of Guyanese by the end of 2025.

It is also one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that the government has been targeting.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

