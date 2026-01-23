A new road, school and solar power transform North Rupununi Village of Rupertee

–Improved road access, expanded school, among other improvements

Nestled in the North Rupununi of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) lies a small Amerindian village called Rupertee.

Like all Amerindian communities, the community has witnessed significant growth across various sectors.

Senior Counsel (Toshao) Suresh Andries

In 2025, Rupertee saw improvements in its primary road, a new primary school, and investments in renewable energy.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, Senior Councillor Suresh Andries said that the government has delivered on projects that the community had urgently requested.

With a $144.9 million investment, the Ministry of Public Works constructed a new asphalt 1.5 kilmoetres road that provides easy access to important buildings such as the school, health centre, and village office.

According to Councillor Andries, the road has also improved access to the community sports ground, ensuring the youth of Rupurtee have an adequate space to play, compete and enjoy themselves.

The $144.9M road upgrade

In the education sector, the expansion of the Rupertee Primary School has made learning and teaching more comfortable. The overcrowding that affected the previous building has now been addressed.

“They’re happy, I would say, with the spacing,” Andries said.

The new Rupurtee Primary School

Andries told DPI that the solar farm is helping to power public buildings such as the health centre, schools, and the village office. Many households have also received solar panels from the government’s distribution program.

“I must say thanks to the government for the effort and support on behalf of the villagers,” he said. “We [will] continue to work together from our end here.”

In 2025, Rupertee received $18 million in carbon credit funding under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, with additional financing from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ capital projects.

These are among some of the projects implemented by the government in 2025. More support is expected in the coming months after the 2026 budget is passed in the National Assembly.

On Monday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, will present the government’s first budget since being reelected to office on September 1, 2025.