Advanced infrastructure, agricultural projects slated for Region 10

− $5.9B budgetary allocation approved

The sum of $93.2 million will be expended in Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) for 2023 to improve roadways.

Residents of South Amelia’s Ward, Retrieve, Coomacka and Nottinghamshire are slated to benefit from this allocation.

Overhead shot of Linden, Region 10

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall made the disclosure on Wednesday evening in the Parliamentary Committee of Supply during the consideration of the 2023 budget estimates.

These roads are in addition to the 30 roads that will be undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, the minister explained.

“Most of which, if not all, will be in the town of Linden. This has never happened before, Mr Chairman, never happened before and a lot of these projects are built by the community, people get employed,” he highlighted.



Minister Dharamlall also informed the committee that this is in addition to the roads that will be rehabilitated in keeping with commitments made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a visit to the region recently.

“We are working to complete the development of Region 10 and our track record in Region 10 is proud in terms of the development of people in the region …. We will build the roads; we will also build the drains…. the priority now is to build the roads…. these roadways and carriageways will be constructed for the first time, using asphaltic concrete” the minister pointed out while responding to questions posed by the opposition.



According to the 2023 Budget Estimates, $11 million will also be expended for the rehabilitation of a bridge at Hururu. Also, $36 million is earmarked to upgrade drainage systems at Mackenzie, providing improved access and drainage systems.



To improve education services, $55 million will be spent to procure equipment for primary and nursery schools in this region. Fifty (50) laptops will be purchased and provided to 20 primary schools and 18 nursery schools in the region.



A further sum of $391 million has been approved to complete construction of

Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School. It is expected to be completed by July 2023.

“Mr. Chairman, we would like the school to be completed on time and I can assure you, as we have been doing, that any contractor who is gone behind the contract period especially these massive and sensitive projects, they will have to pay liquidated damages,” he underscored.



Additionally, a boat and engine, as well as school furniture will be purchased to improve the delivery of education.

In the agriculture sector, $40.2 million was approved for several agricultural initiatives.

The farm to market road will be upgraded and, “Shade houses in Ituni, Kwakwani and Rockstone …construction of aquaponic farms in Linden and in Kwakwani, the rural agriculture relief initiatives in Rockstone, Hururu, Nottinghamshire, Speightland and the acquiring of agricultural tools,” will also be catered for, the minister revealed.



Meanwhile, to ensure health care is being delivered equitably, $29 million will be expended to procure ambulances and outboard engines to benefit hundreds of residents.

“Mr Chairman, this budget of Region 10, in excess of $5.9 billion, is the most that Region 10 has received through the RDC since the establishment of the Regional Democratic Council,” Minister Dharamlall highlighted.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

