Afreximbank plays a critical role in regional development – President Ali

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has commended the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) leadership for its’ direct commitment and interventions in the Caribbean region.

The president was at the time delivering the Keynote address at the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) on Thursday, in Nassau, Bahamas.

President Ali promised to work with other countries in the region so that they can benefit from opportunities offered by the investment bank.

“We are going to continue to work in getting all the other outstanding members of the region to be a member of the Afreximbank… we are indeed family,” the president said.

President Ali stated that it is also important for all stakeholders to make sure that the positive story of the bank be told in the Western Hemisphere because of the impact it is making, not only in the region, but also in Africa and around the world.

“That is why these forums are important and it is important that every stakeholder turnout to show our collective support for what we are doing to change things” Dr Ali noted.

Further, the president stated that since the bank has come onboard, more than 50 African delegations have explored economic potential in the region – unheard of three years ago, which is in itself a positive story.

He also reminded investors at the forum of the large market access they will have within the region.

“This region collectively can give your businesses access to more than one billion people because of the trade relationships and trade agreements that we have collectively as a region” the president said.

The president said that the Caribbean region has much to offer in a variety of sectors, such as agriculture, oil and gas, and tourism.

According to the head of state, this region also boasts one of the smallest carbon footprints, making it a highly sustainable investment arena.

This is the third edition for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF).

Last year’s forum was held in Guyana, and saw a series of riveting discussions, marking it as a ‘resounding’ success. This third edition will build on the partnerships forged during the 2023 forum.

