AG hails success of East Coast Demerara clean up

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, who along with Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony spearheaded the clean up activity on Saturday on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) has hailed the activity as successful.

Both ministers returned to the ECD on Sunday, to take part in the operation. Communities that were spruced- up includes, Mahaica, Unity, Enmore, Haslington, and Mon Repos.

Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony along with residents who took part in the Clean-up exercise in the community of Mahaica

The ministers stressed the importance of the exercise to the environment and citizens. They also relayed the pivotal roles citizens can play to ensure this initiative is sustained.

“So, it’s rolling out good and you see the effect of it. Tons and tons of garbage are being picked up right across the East Coast. It’s a very important initiative and we hope to continue it and sustain it for the longest possible time. In fact, we are going to try. I will raise with the president the possibility of extending the workforce in the NDC to clean, to continue this this project,” Minister Nandlall said.

Minister Nandlall said he was satisfied with the response of residents toward the initiative, noting that it is a more of a community driven programme rather than that of the government.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony assisting with the clean up exercise

“A clean environment is everybody’s duty its everybody’s business. So, it’s not a government driven programme, and we don’t want it to be projected as that, we want it to be projected as a community driven project. Where the entire community must do their own fair share,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony was also pleased with the cooperation of residents and their efforts in cleaning the environment. However, he noted that each citizen has a role to play in ensuring such level of cleanliness is maintained.

Residents cleaning up the community of Enmore

“I think they’ve been really doing a good job here; they have come out, they have been cleaning the parapets, we’re able to pile up the garbage and take them away from here…So it’s looking really good, but what we have to do is to sustain this because while we are doing this, we want people to make sure that the environment remains clean and to do that everyone would have to take some responsibility,” he said.

Many of the cleaning materials and heavy-duty machinery to assist the on-going campaign was donated by the private sector.