AG Nandlall rejects Alexander’s ‘bizarre’ voting fraud narratives

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has again rejected false narratives of voting fraud surrounding the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

These allegations continue to be repeated by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) over the last four years.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

PNCR representative at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Commissioner Vincent Alexander alleged that ballots were cast on behalf of persons who were not present, casting doubt on the credibility of the election results and attempting to discredit the outcome.

During his weekly television programme ‘Issues in the News,’ Minister Nandlall addressed these narratives, questioning the logic and reasoning behind these senseless allegations.

“This is a bizarre contention. How is it possible for a ballot to be cast in the name of a person who is not present? It means that someone purported to be the person whose name is on the list. How is that possible having regard to all the mechanisms that were present and in place at the polling place? he questioned.

The Attorney General continued that it would be nearly impossible to impersonate someone, as a valid national identification card (ID) and a passport is required to vote.

Those documents are then verified by the officials assigned by GECOM.

In addition, GECOM invited international and local observers to preside over the process, ensuring it was conducted in a democratic manner.

These included observers from the Commonwealth, Organization of American States (OA), United Nations, the Carter Center, and even delegates from the local Private Sector Commission (PSC).

“Alexander keeps repeating this bizarre allegation over and over again in the newspapers, without producing a thread of evidence to support what he’s seen,” the AG emphasised.

He also reminded that the list under scrutiny is the same list that was used in the last two elections, including in 2015 when the APNU+AFC Coalition won.

