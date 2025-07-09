AG Nandlall says APNU’s promises can lead Guyana into bankruptcy within months

– Rubbishes PNC-led opposition for unrealistic, unsustainable promises

As political parties gear up for the much-anticipated September 1 General and Regional Elections, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has criticised the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) for its ‘unsustainable’ and ‘unrealistic’ promises to citizens.

At the launch of its campaign on Sunday, APNU’s Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton and Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes, outlined a series of measures they promise to implement once elected to office.

Minister Nandlall questioned the feasibility of the seemingly attractive promises, noting that little consideration is being given to sustainability, affordability, or the financial and fiscal capacity to fulfil them.

“Within six months of government, we [Guyana] are bankrupt or very close to bankruptcy by just delivering these promises,” he said during his weekly televised programme ‘Issues in the News’.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

The AG reminded his viewers that the PNC-led opposition has a history of making extravagant promises that cannot be achieved.

In fact, after the coalition won the general and regional elections in 2015, it failed to fulfil 11 of the 21 measures it outlined to deliver during its first 100 days in office.

He also noted that it was the same opposition that was quick to remove subsidies from pensioners, discontinued the Because We Care cash grant and implemented over 200 taxes on Guyanese.

“They promised to reduce taxes, but they increased them. They promised jobs for young people, but they created none. They promised to reduce your tuition fees at the University of Guyana (UG), but they increased them,” the minister reminded.

‘PNC is at its weakest,’ he added, while highlighting the small crowd it attracted during its campaign launch. “It was appreciably smaller when compared to previous launches.“

The minister compared the turnout to the PPP/C’s fundraising activities, which have attracted thousands of Guyanese nationwide.

This, he said, is reflective of what is to come in the upcoming elections.

“I believe that is an indication of what is to come, and no one can be surprised because the PNC is at its weakest,” he expressed.

The PPP will officially launch its political campaign on Saturday, July 13, with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips slated to address the massive event in Kitty, Georgetown.