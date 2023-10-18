Agri Investment Forum and Expo set for grand opening on Friday at ACCC

All the necessary arrangements are in place for the highly-anticipated Agri Investment Forum and Expo set for this Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

During a press briefing and walkthrough on Wednesday at the ACCC, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, accompanied by members of the planning committee, updated the media on the various activities slated for the event, which will be held from October 20 to 22.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at the press briefing with the planning committee

“Speakers for the opening ceremony include CARICOM’s Secretary General, Her Excellency Dr Carla Barnette, Prime Minister of Barbados Hon. Mia Motley, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who will deliver the feature address amongst others,” the minister stated.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo will be delivering a keynote presentation during the forum and will facilitate panel discussions on how Guyana and CARICOM can work to reduce the region’s massive food import bill.

Minister Mustapha and others inspecting the preparatory works

The minister said 150 exhibitors and over 80 agro-processors will be present to showcase their diverse products.

“A number of international agencies will also be present. So far, delegations from Suriname, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, St. Vincent and the Grenadines have confirmed participation,” he added.

The minister inspecting some of the booths

Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Ravindradat Budhram and his team were also present and finalising traffic arrangements.

The forum themed ‘Achieving Vision 25 by 2025’ seeks to highlight discussions on the CARICOM region’s hefty food import bill and how countries can further collaborate to reduce it. The event which is the second to be hosted in Guyana will also stimulate investments in the agriculture sector. It will be open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

