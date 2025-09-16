Amerindian Affairs Minister meets Kaneshen Primary students while on educational tour in Georgetown

Sixteen students from Grades Five and Six, drawn from the Kaneshen Primary School in the Deep South of Rupununi, are currently on an educational tour in the capital city of Georgetown.

On Tuesday, September 16, the students met and interacted with the newly appointed Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, who sat with them and shared her childhood experience as an indigenous girl from the Santa Rosa Village in Region One.

Newly appointed Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek

Minister Browne encouraged them to take their studies seriously so that they can aspire to become teachers, lawyers and doctors one day.

She also assured the teachers and parents present of the ministry’s unwavering support to improve their lives, noting the many opportunities now being offered by the government.

Minister Browne presented a laptop to aid this young teacher with her studies

Also present was the Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram, who noted that each year, a hinterland primary school is selected by the ministry for students to experience what the capital city has to offer.

This is part of Amerindian Heritage Month of activities themed “Ignite Unity, Celebrating Progress, Advancing our Culture.”

A group photo with the children and Minister Browne