Amerindian communities integral to national development – President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has emphasised the essential role that indigenous communities play in Guyana’s growth and assured them of ongoing initiatives to improve their lives and open doors to greater opportunities.

The president was at the time addressing those gathered at the Kamana Community Ground in Region Eight for the North Pakaraimas District Games 2024, on Tuesday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He said that successive People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) governments have prioritised inclusivity and the development of all communities.

“The People’s Progressive Party Civic is on a mission, and that mission is to, bridge our country, to bridge every divide, to bring our people together, to build prosperity in every single community. And our Amerindian brothers and sisters, the indigenous people of this country, will not be left out of the development in our country,” President Ali said.

The head of state spoke of the advancements in infrastructure and healthcare in Amerindian communities, affirming that these efforts will continue.

President Ali engaging with players at the North Pakaraimas District Games 2024 at the Kamana Community Ground, Region Eight

“We will continue to invest so that more of you can become doctors, medics, health professionals, teachers, sports administrators, whatever you want to be, we want to invest to ensure you can be that person,” the president assured.

Recognising the importance of connectivity, especially in the context of the global digital transition, President Ali announced that the government will work over the next three months to improve internet facilities in all Region Eight villages to reduce data costs.

“These are the things that are critical,” he told the residents.

President Ali also highlighted the government’s strong support for sports facilities in Amerindian communities, noting that approximately $300 million has been allocated for the development of sports grounds in Amerindian areas across the country.

President Ali engaging with players at the North Pakaraimas District Games 2024 at the Kamana Community Ground, Region Eight

Moreover, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, along with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, has collectively allocated $7 million to ensure the successful hosting of the games.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha were also present at the games, engaging residents on development projects in their respective sectors.

