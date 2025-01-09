Amerindian villages received $395M for development projects in 2024

Thousands of Amerindians were able to improve their livelihoods in 2024 as a result of over $395 million investments in projects funded through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ Presidential Grant initiative.

Minister Pauline Sukhai outlined the impact of a substantial amount of investment during a press conference on Wednesday at the ministry’s head office, Quamina and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai during a press conference on Wednesday

Village Councils received financial resources and were responsible for managing and implementing priority projects approved by their communities.

The ministry provided technical support and monitoring to ensure the successful implementation of the projects.

“What is important for us is that the projects that were funded are tangible and beneficial to the community. Community participation was also an important part…people feel ownership for the projects they construct, produce, or participate in,” Minister Sukhai reported.

The grants supported projects in tourism, community infrastructure, agriculture, sports development, economic ventures, and other community development initiatives.

These initiatives facilitated the expansion of ginger cultivation in Region One. Livestock and poultry rearing were also boosted, while farming implements were procured to support agricultural activities.

Basic infrastructure initiatives were also undertaken, including fencing farms and playfields and constructing jetties, footpaths and bridges across villages.

The ministry also provided grants to construct guest houses in emerging tourism hubs like Paruima in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven.

“Paruima has very beautiful falls, but it is not only about the falls; it is the scenic beauty of the people, the culture, the food and of course, the flora and fauna,” Minister Sukhai said.

Taruka Village utilised its Presidential Grant to purchase an internet system for education and social purposes

Funds were utilised to establish village shops that are managed by the village for development initiatives. Block-making enterprises and small fuel services were also established in these villages.

“This is to show you how the investment from the Presidential Grant has been completed by the Village Council and the benefits are visible in the villages,” she stressed.

These projects boosted economic stability and created employment opportunities for youth, ensuring they earned an income to sustain their daily lives.

Upon assuming office in 2020, the government significantly increased the Presidential Grants in keeping with its 2020-2025 manifesto.

Small villages, which previously received around $500,000, now benefit from $1 million annually, while those receiving $1.5 million to $1.8 million now enjoy $2 million or more annually.

In addition to the grant programme, Amerindian villages benefitted from additional funding through the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) and the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

