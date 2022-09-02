Amerindian youths to benefit from continuous training

The PPP/C Administration continues to show unwavering support for the youths of indigenous communities, as Community Service Officers stand (CSOs) to benefit from more capacity training in October.

This was announced by Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, on Thursday evening, at the Amerindian Heritage Month 2022 cultural extravaganza.

Amerindian Affairs Minister of, Pauline Sukhai

The government has reinstated the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP) and rehired the 2,000 CSOs who were fired by the former APNU+AFC Government. The programme has also been expanded to include 500 CSOs.

To date, approximately 466 CSOs have been trained in the theoretical and practical areas of computer literacy, introduction to solar installation and maintenance, garment construction, tourism and hospitality, and field operation and tractor maintenance, among others. The training has amassed some $1.85 billion.

Some 650 CSOs are set to be trained by the end of 2022.

“Leaders will benefit from continued support to build leadership capacity and we remain committed to supporting transparency and accountability within villages for the best interest of the villagers,” the minister stated.

She said the government remains committed to bridging the divide between the hinterland and coastal areas and has injected massive revenue into villages across the hinterland.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

