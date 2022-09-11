Amerindians residing in Eccles benefit from hamper distribution

Amerindian residents of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, on Saturday benefitted from a hamper distribution exercise organised by the Eccles Community Development Group.

Advisor to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Neil Kumar

The initiative was executed in collaboration with Advisor to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Neil Kumar and Parliamentary Secretary, Sarah Brown.

Speaking during the activity, Kumar related that the activity catered to Amerindians who were not currently living in Amerindian villages.

Parliamentary Secretary, Sarah Brown handing over a hamper

“We are hosting this activity to accommodate and bring together the Amerindian people – our Amerindian brothers and sisters who are living within our community,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to highlight the major development taking place in the community, and urge community leaders to do their best as it pertains to the maintenance and development of the community.

National Calypsonian, Manuel Ferreira, displays his plaque of appreciation

“This Eccles Community Development Group is really an outstanding group. And we have realised that we are the focus in our country…. And as such, it is imperative that we, the leaders in this community, do our best to build the image,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary, Sarah Brown stated that Amerindians are high on the list of government priorities.

“Our government, since taking office, would have placed a lot of emphasis on our development. And we have much to be proud of as we celebrate this month…. Our party is one that really reflects diversity of our country, and as Amerindians, we are not in no way left behind,” she said.

A plaque of appreciation was also presented to national Calypsonian, Manuel Ferreira for his continuous contributions to the community.

Dominoes and softball competitions are also slated for later this month.

