Ann’s Grove residents pleased with gov’t interventions during outreach

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips led a team of government ministers as part of the One Guyana outreach on Saturday to the Village of Ann’s Grove on the East Coast of Demerara.

This is a continuation of the president’s initiative of bringing government to the people.

The prime ministerial team listened and interacted with hundreds of villagers including those from the surrounding communities.

Many of the villagers were cued up to voice their concerns openly raising a myriad of issues while expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to speak directly to the government officials.

Sheldon Soso of Ann’s Grove shared with the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he is “pleased about the ministers coming to the village to meet with the residents so that they can air their concerns”.

Soso also said that he felt good about the outreach and “hope that efforts to resolve some of the issues will materialise so that the residents can be satisfied.”

Another resident, Omkar Khemraj of Clonbrook requested that the government “consider improving the community ground to enable easy access to recreational facilities for school children and for members of the community.”

John Moniz another resident of Ann’s Grove shared that he, “would like to see a trade school established so that the young people of the community can benefit from skill training.”

In addition, Patricia Sam said, “this outreach is very good and that it is a good initiative for the Ann’s Grove, Beehive communities as a whole, I want to say that the government is doing a good job for our community because I have asked that they come into Ann’s Grove to speak with the people them to know what they need.”

Ministerial outreaches form part of the PPP/C government’s efforts of bringing services to the people, while addressing issues within every community across the country.

The Prime Minister was joined by Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall at Saturday’s event.

