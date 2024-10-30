Ann’s Grove, Walton Hall among other communities to get land titles

About 400 families in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, and over 200 in Walton Hall, Region Three will finally acquire legal ownership of land they have been occupying for centuries.

This will be made possible through the government’s ongoing land regularisation programme, which has been making strides and transforming lives in many regions.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, announced the impressive plan on his weekly programme “Issues in the News” on Tuesday.

The programme is an unprecedented move by the government to ensure land-ownership and foster household stability and community development.

Already, over 180 residents in Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, received certificates of title after decades, formally reinforcing ownership of land passed down by their ancestors.

Minister Nandlall assured that other communities in Region Five and along the Essequibo coast will also benefit from the land regularisation drive.

“Numbers One, Two, Three, Four, and Five Villages [West Coast Berbice]…are all included in the process. We are going to deliver another three or four hundred more titles,” the AG stated.

He further noted that residents should expect to receive their certificates upon the completion of the land surveying process, which is underway.

“The surveyor is there. I spoke to him today. He is staying in the location to complete an occupational survey and then we will start to roll out titles” the minister underscored.

The land regularisation programme, in conjunction with the housing drive, exemplifies the government’s unwavering dedication to providing safe and affordable housing to all Guyanese.

