Another 94 contracts for road development signed in Linden

Small contractors from Linden, Region Ten, signed an additional 94 contracts on Friday to upgrade roads across the mining town.

The signing held at the Watooka Guest House, follows the recent awarding of 325 contracts valued at $4.2 billion for road upgrades.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addressing small contractors in Linden, Region Ten at Watooka Guest House on Friday

The landmark initiative is part of the government’s ongoing community road improvement initiative aimed at enhancing infrastructure while creating employment opportunities.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill while addressing contractors, emphasised measures to ease financing for project execution.

He noted that contractors can access up to 30 per cent of the contract sum with a bond or 10 per cent without a bond.

Minister Edghill warned against dishonest practices.

“We are watching very carefully that people are not cheating the system,” he said, cautioning against individuals or families using multiple business names to secure multiple contracts.

The minister continued, “Greed and deception are not something I can tolerate… If it is established after signing, I will withdraw it.”

Contract signing exercise in Linden, Region Ten

The road projects are scheduled for completion by December 30.

In addition to roadworks, 46 contracts for drainage improvements, valued at $76.7 million, were signed on the same day.

This marks the first time such an initiative is being implemented in Linden with many of the beneficiaries being first-time contractors who previously lacked business registrations.

The drainage projects expected to be completed by December 20, aim to prevent flooding by addressing silted waterways, a recurring issue in the town.

Added to this effort, the minister pointed out that 20 individuals are already employed under the Community Infrastructure Improvement Programme (CIIP) to maintain Linden’s drainage systems.

He announced that two excavators are designated for the region to ensure the continued operability of the drainage systems.

