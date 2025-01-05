Approximately 2,500 individuals to obtain certificates of title this month

Approximately 2,500 persons will soon acquire their certificates of title which gives them legal ownership of their lands.

On Friday, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said that the government will continue to execute its housing programme to ensure Guyanese from all walks of life achieve homeownership.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addresses the press conference

“To date, we have processed over 14,710 certificates of title…Close to 2,500 certificates of title will be processed which are at the Land Registry awaiting to be signed off. These titles will be available for distribution this month,” Minister Croal announced at the ministry’s year-end press conference.

Minister Croal said that the processing of titles will also benefit persons who were allocated plots of land in two areas of Region Three.

Legal land ownership enables citizens to obtain a loan from local banks for expansion projects or to start a business.

Minister Croal presents a land title to a beneficiary

In 2024, the ministry processed more than 7,118 titles, representing a 13 per cent increase from 2023.

Minister Croal noted that the ministry has worked closely with its legal department and several agencies to be able to legally transfer certificates of titles to owners.

These agencies include Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), and Mahaica Mahaicony Abary (MMA).

Certificates of title

Minister Croal said that the previous government processed 7,730 titles in the five years from 2015 to 2020. By comparison, the PPP/C Administration’s distributed over 7,118 land titles in 2024 alone.

