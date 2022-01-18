Search

Bank of Guyana says no Banking/Financial licence here for First Citizens Bank of Trinidad and Tobago

Staff Writer Staff WriterJanuary 18, 2022

It has come to the attention of the Bank of Guyana that FIRST CITIZENS GLOBAL via its webpage https://www.firstcitizensgroup.com appears to hold itself out as conducting banking/financial business in several countries/regions including Guyana.

The Bank of Guyana wishes to inform the general public that First Citizens Bank of Trinidad and Tobago does not hold a Banking/Financial licence from the Bank of Guyana and therefore is not permitted to conduct Banking/Financial business in Guyana.

