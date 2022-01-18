Bank of Guyana says no Banking/Financial licence here for First Citizens Bank of Trinidad and Tobago

It has come to the attention of the Bank of Guyana that FIRST CITIZENS GLOBAL via its webpage https://www.firstcitizensgroup.com appears to hold itself out as conducting banking/financial business in several countries/regions including Guyana.

The Bank of Guyana wishes to inform the general public that First Citizens Bank of Trinidad and Tobago does not hold a Banking/Financial licence from the Bank of Guyana and therefore is not permitted to conduct Banking/Financial business in Guyana.