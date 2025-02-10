Bartica, Parika Stellings nearing completion

Construction of the Bartica Stelling in Region Seven is in its final phase, with 85 per cent of the work completed. The $553 million project is expected to finish by March.

While the project was initially slated for completion in October, delays arose due to vessel traffic hindering the use of heavy machinery during loading and unloading.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill alongside engineers inspecting the Bartica Stelling

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday that upgrades will enhance efficiency, safety, and economic growth.

“Despite the delays, once completed in March, the stelling will significantly improve vessel accommodation, increase traffic flow, boost operational efficiency, and enhance the overall commuter experience,” he said.

Currently, works are ongoing along the eastern outer section of the stelling which serves as a key gateway to riverine communities.

Rehabilitation works on the $46.6 million Parika Stelling in Region Three are also on track for completion by the end of February.

This upgrade will facilitate roll-on/roll-off ferry operations and accommodate existing vessels like the MV Sabanto and Kanowan.

The improved facility will also enhance docking for regional ferries, expand parking capacity, and streamline speedboat operations along the Essequibo and Demerara routes.

Shot of the Bartica Stelling

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had announced a major project for Parika, which will see the stelling further upgraded to accommodate the Caribbean ferry service linking Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The government has allocated $9.9 billion in the 2025 budget to improve the country’s river transportation infrastructure, with emphasis being placed on enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to provide cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and reliable transport solutions for passengers and goods.

