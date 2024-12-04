Bath Regional Hospital scheduled for completion early Next Year

More than 30,000 residents in Region Five are set to benefit from enhanced healthcare services as construction progresses on a state-of-the-art regional hospital valued at over $6 billion in Bath Settlement.

During a site inspection on Tuesday evening, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony announced that the Bath Settlement Hospital is slated for completion by the first quarter of next year.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony inspects works at Bath Regional Hospital

“The work is a little bit more advanced than that of Number 75 [hospital]. They have been working on doing the tiling. I expect that, by early next month, the ceilings will be in place as well.

“There will be other [works] that they will be doing. By February, you will start seeing the installation of the equipment so that the hospital can be ready by the first quarter,” Dr Anthony said.

Upon completion, the Bath Settlement Hospital will feature a 24-hour Accident and Emergency (A&E) department equipped with a theatre to deliver prompt medical care for minor fractures and other injuries.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony explained that the hospital’s outpatient section will include several consultation rooms, allowing specialists to provide both primary healthcare and specialised services to patients.

Ongoing works on Bath Regional Hospital

Further, the imaging suite consisting of digital X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds and laboratories will offer a range of quality services.

Additionally, the health’s top floor will feature two operating theatres, a delivery room, an intensive care unit (ICU), and a recovery room.

“So, one section deals with all of these surgical kinds of capabilities of the hospital and obstetrics and gynaecology area. And then, we [will] have inpatient services where we are catering for 75 inpatients.

Works ongoing at Bath Regional Hospital

“These are divided into rooms of five. And with each five beds, we [will] have a toilet and a bath. These rooms which will be fully functional will be enclosed with A/C,” Dr Anthony highlighted.

Importantly, the health facility will be classified as a level four hospital, eradicating the necessity for persons to be referred to hospitals in Georgetown or New Amsterdam.

The health facility is being constructed by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, Sinopharm.

