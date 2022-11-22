‘Be strong, and unified to lead Guyana towards the future’ – Minister Todd urges men at MOM Region 10 launch

Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd led the Men on Mission (MOM) campaign in the mining town of Linden, Region Ten on Saturday.

Minister Todd, in his address, said the initiative and participation of men will be the driving force for change.

“This group, here, is going to lead the change. The fact that you took time to come, to listen and to participate… this is what will drive the change to put men on that mission.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd

“What we are saying here on this Men on Mission is that if each and every one of us here in Region 10 put our best foot forward, work hard, be diligent, be disciplined, espouse good values and morals, give guidance build trust and lead and eventually Region Ten will become a region we want. We have to work together; we have to build together and we can do it,” told the gathering at the Mackenzie High School.

Further, the minister said a nation’s prosperity is earned through a balanced approach, predictable political structures and strong social pillars.

He added that, “We are not going to achieve that level of prosperity if we as men here in Region 10 and across Guyana…don’t pull it together,” as he encouraged men to be resilient role models.

The MOM campaign is the brainchild of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, which was conceptualised to eliminate violence against women and children, among other societal ills, by spreading positivity and uplifting men across the country.

The campaign will focus on equipping men with the necessary skills that are needed in the labour market.

