Berbice Expo launched with focus on oil and gas, agriculture

The 18th annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair was launched at the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) office in Rose Hall Town.

Slated for October 18-21 at the Canje Welfare Community Centre, the annual event will be held under the theme: ‘Innovation in oil, gas and agriculture for a sustainable future.’

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha delivering remarks at the launch of the 18th annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha noted that the theme for the event is timely, underscoring the crucial role of the oil and gas industry in creating opportunities for businesses and citizens across the region.

“This annual event is a significant platform that brings together stakeholders from across the country, showcasing the strength and diversity of our local businesses,” said the minister.

He emphasised that the oil and gas sector has opened new investment avenues in agriculture and other industries, driving modernisation throughout Guyana.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan delivering remarks at the launch of the 18th annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair on Friday

Additionally, Regional Chairman David Armogan noted that the four-day event remains one of the largest in Berbice.

“This is one of the largest single events in this region over the last 18 years. It gives the business community, both within and outside the region, an opportunity to display their products and allows people to see what is available,” he said.

The regional chairman also highlighted a key initiative beyond the expo that seeks to aid the development of hundreds of residents of the region.

President of C.C.C.C, Poona Bhigroog delivering remarks at the launch of the 18th annual Berbice expo and trade fair on Friday

This initiative is the construction of an oil and gas institute, which, once completed, will cater to 300 students, offering essential educational opportunities in the rapidly growing sector.

President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), Poonai Bhigroog, also underscored the need for balance between the benefits of oil and gas and continued investment in agriculture, ensuring that the growth remains inclusive and beneficial to all citizens.

Attendees of the 18th annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair launch on Friday

The expo features 160 booths, with 50 per cent already reserved. The entrance fee remains $500, to be accessible to all, providing a space for citizens to engage with local businesses and see the region’s potential on display.

