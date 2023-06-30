Bethany residents benefit from GTA’s quality service training

A total of 25 persons from Bethany Village, Region Two, recently benefitted from a comprehensive training session by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), which focused on delivering exceptional service standards.

Led by GTA’s Training and Tourism Development Officer, Chetnauth Persaud, the initiative proved highly beneficial, as participants acquired valuable skills to enhance their contributions to the tourism sector.

Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Training and Tourism Officer, Chetnauth Persaud conducting the training

Individuals were taught the importance of customer service, proper etiquette, and hospitality techniques and are now able to provide the highest quality of service that mirrors local and international standards.

Meanwhile, as the country modernises its way of promoting tourism, GTA has been going above and beyond to facilitate several training sessions and also helping various regions to implement new tourism products.

Resident of Bethany during the training session

Additionally, training sessions are also being conducted by the Small Business Bureau (SBB) in each region.

The agency is also helping to cushion some of the small businesses by providing grants in different amounts.

Training session by the GTA

Just Wednesday, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo announced that some 4,000 to 5,000 small business owners will benefit from government’s cash grants this year.

Further, in the 2023 budget, the government allocated $584.2 million to the SBB and the Small Business Development Fund.

