Biggest Mashramani road parade this year

The highly anticipated 2024 Mashramani road parade is poised to have an unforgettable display of Guyanese culture, unity, and resilience.

With meticulous attention to detail, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has orchestrated a display that promises to be magnificent, beginning in a few hours.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Director of National Events, Andrew Tyndall shared insights into the ministry’s tireless efforts to plan a road parade for participants and spectators alike.

“This is going to be the biggest road parade that we had in a longest while. We look forward to a good day and you will also see the revolution of what is happening,” Tyndall stated.

The planning encompasses every facet of the event, from the commencement at 10 AM to the carefully charted route.

The procession will kick start from Church and Main Streets, proceeding East along Church Street, then North into Ervin Street, and finally, West into Thomas Lands before culminating in the National Park.

The parade will feature dazzling floats and a myriad of vibrant costumes, paying homage to the country’s rich and diverse culture, and its journey of progress and prosperity.

Reflecting the theme “Celebrating Our People and Our Prosperity,” participants were tasked with infusing their designs with this overarching narrative, forming part of a comprehensive judging system.

In keeping with being the biggest mash presentation to date, the director revealed that some 30 bands are participating in the parade. Of this number, there is a large sum of party trucks.

“You will also see a lot of party trucks on the road because it is something people are gravitating to and that allows for more participation of persons in the parade,” he said.

The ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all participants and spectators.

Stringent safety protocols, including crowd management strategies and health precautions, are implemented to uphold the well-being of revellers and spectators.

This will see each band having marshals on a ratio of one marshal to every ten revellers. The marshals are responsible for the security of the band.

Each band is required to have a perimeter rope that stretches around the band to prevent non-participants of the band from entering.

Police officers will be on the ground to ensure law and order is maintained.

Guyanese are encouraged to come out and have fun as Mash is a Guyanese thing and it is for all Guyanese.

