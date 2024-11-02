BIT programmes expanding to more riverine communities in 2025

Another set of communities in the riverine areas of Guyana will benefit from free skill courses through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) in 2025.

The initiative aims to provide government-funded training in lucrative technical and vocational fields to residents in remote areas including Mabaruma, Santa Rosa, and Santa Cruz in Region One.

Minister of Labour Jospeh Hamilton announced the plan while speaking at a labour seminar in Mabaruma on Wednesday.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton

The minister encouraged residents in these communities to seize this opportunity, as the government progresses in implementing the programmes.

“Now is the right time to submit proposals for training because we’re dealing with a preparational budget to ensure that your village can participate in training programmes in the new year,” Minister Hamilton noted.

He emphasised the importance of gender-inclusive classes as a vital step in wide-scale development, urging women to overcome gender biases and enhance their skills in male-dominated fields.

Speaking on the matter, he said, “We cannot properly talk about national development or regional development and we in a deliberate way exclude females from participating in certain types of training.”

More than 500 women have benefitted from skills training through BIT and Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), intending to empower women through skill training and employment.

The ministry plans to hire local teachers to lead the programmes, fostering community employment and local investments.

Community councils and residents will have a role in selecting a teacher for their courses.

Further, local teachers will also be utilised for remedial programmes which will advance residents’ knowledge in Mathematics and English before the BIT programme officially commences.

Considerations will also be made to provide evening courses to residents who are full-time workers.

Courses offered under BIT include fibre optic installation, carpentry, boat building, welding and fabrication, electrical installation, heavy-duty equipment operation, and commercial food preparation.

